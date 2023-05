Four Nigerians Killed in Attack on US Convoy

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—At least four Nigerians were killed in an attack on a convoy of two U.S. government vehicles in Nigeria on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that the attack did not appear to be directed at the U.S. mission there. The post Four Nigerians Killed in Attack on US Convoy appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



