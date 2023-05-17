The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

House Democrats Attempt To Bypass Debt-Ceiling Negotiations

May 17, 2023   |   Tags:

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—Democrats in the Republican-led House of Representatives on Wednesday plan to file a discharge petition—a way to bypass regular procedures in the chamber—as a means to raise the U.S. debt limit in case it becomes necessary, the top House Democrat said. The post House Democrats Attempt To Bypass Debt-Ceiling Negotiations appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


