If Weather Forecasts Were Honest… & Yes, It Involves Chemtrails (Video)
May 17, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosWeather forecasters are about 50-50 when it comes to what they predict. However, a recent video demonstrates what would happen if the weather forecasters were actually honest about what is going on with our weather. Enjoy! Be assured, there is a ton of evidence that governments around the world and in the US that are …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments