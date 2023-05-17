The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Kari Lake Attorney: Maricopa County’s Own Data Shows Massive Issue with Review of 334K Ballots

May 17, 2023   |   Tags:

Kurt Olsen — the attorney representing Arizona Republican Kari Lake in her challenge of Democrat Katie Hobbs’ victory in November’s governor’s race — said in court Wednesday that a review […] The post Kari Lake Attorney: Maricopa County's Own Data Shows Massive Issue with Review of 334K Ballots appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x