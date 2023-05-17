Long-absent Sen. Feinstein: ‘I’ve been here. I’ve been voting!’
May 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Joe Biden apparently isn’t the only Democrat in the federal government whose “senior moments” should be of concern. Biden, of course, has exhibited declining mental
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Long-absent Sen. Feinstein: ‘I’ve been here. I’ve been voting!’
May 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Joe Biden apparently isn’t the only Democrat in the federal government whose “senior moments” should be of concern. Biden, of course, has exhibited declining mental
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments