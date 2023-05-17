Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Files House Resolution to EXPEL Lying Bug-Eyed Burbank Bolshevik Adam Schiff From Congress

May 17, 2023

With all of the scoundrels in Washington DC, it’s often challenging to pick the worst of the worst. On Capitol Hill, we have Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vying for the top spot. In the White House, we have Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Alejandro Mayorkas putting making their cases for chief bad guys.

But across the space of years and events, one name continuously pops up as not only despicable, but also cunning enough to generally get away with it. Congressman Adam Schiff has made a strong play to be the worst of the worst in Washington DC and one fellow Representative has had enough.

Hopefully, many of her fellow representatives have had enough as well.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has filed a House resolution to expel Schiff from Congress:

Resolved, That, pursuant to Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 of the Constitution of the United States, Representative Adam Schiff, be, and he hereby is, expelled from the House of Representatives.

Schiff lied to the American people. He used his position on House Intel to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars. He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/mg1005S8B6 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) May 17, 2023

It’s short and elegant, as it should be. No need to declare evidence or a reason as both are visible prima facie. No need for fanfare or overt condemnation. Just get rid of him. Let him languish in a Senate race or run for Governor of California or something. Whatever it takes, it’s time for the days of Adam Schiff in Congress to end.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, she may not be alone:

The Gateway Pundit reported that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy considered removing Russia hoaxer and serial liar Adam Schiff (D-CA) from Congress as well as pursuing possible criminal charges following the release of the Durham Report. “You had Adam Schiff, who was chairman of the Intel Committee, lying day after day to the American public that he had proof, that he knew the proof,” McCarthy said. “Now we’re finding in the Durham Report his own staff are threatened witnesses. I mean, why is this individual still even in Congress? And why does he think he can even run for higher office after what he did?” “Now, it’s time that people have consequences for their actions, and you’ve got to clean this up where this can never happen again. When you talk about the threat to democracy, this is exactly what we’re talking about,” he added.

If anyone deserves to be removed from Congress, it’s demonstrable liar and unambiguously villainous Adam Schiff.

