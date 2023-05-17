Soros-Backed US Attorney Resigns After Lying Under Oath To Conceal Crimes, Leaking Info

US Attorney Rachel Rollins will resign from her post following a review by the DOJ into several improprieties, the Associated Press reports.

According to a report from the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), Soros-backed Rollins - the US Attorney for Massachusetts, violated the Hatch Act twice in 2022 - abusing her office. The first violation was committed in July 2022 when she attended a "political party fundraiser in her official capacity" which featured Jill Biden - and for which Rollins lied and claimed she had secured proper "approval" to meet the first lady. Other sources, however, indicated that the permission she obtained was "limited."

The second violation took place between August and September when she "repeatedly attempted to sabotage the campaign of a political candidate by leaking non-public U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) information to the media to plant a story that the candidate she opposed was facing a DOJ investigation."

The second violation was described by the OSC as "one of the most egregious Hatch Act violations that OSC has ever investigated."

The Hatch Act prohibits government employees from abusing their official authority to affect the outcome of an election.

Disgraced Soros prosecutor Rachael Rollins repeatedly lied under oath to cover up her crimes.



Career officials said her actions were among the "most egregious" they have ever seen.



Yet Biden's DOJ refuses to prosecute her because she's an ideological ally. pic.twitter.com/B6CH6brgIl — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 17, 2023

According to the report, "political activity" is described as "activity directed toward the success or failure of a political party, partisan political group, or candidate for partisan political office and includes attending a political event."

Per the report, Rollins was found to have "interfer[ed] with or affect[ed]” the outcome of the election for district attorney (DA) of Suffolk County, Massachusetts in 2022" when she leaked information regarding her office's recusal from a possible DOJ investigation into a candidate she was opposing, DA Kevin Hayden.

Rollins heavily supported Hayden's opponent, Ricardo Arroyo, according to the report, which added that throughout the campaign, Arroyo suggested to Rollins that her office should announce an investigation into Hayden.

"It "[w]ould be the best thing I can have happen at this moment," Arroyo wrote to Rollins.

"Understood. Keep fighting and campaigning. I’m working on something," Rollins wrote back.

I warned Rachael Rollins was unfit to serve as a U.S. Attorney. Now she’s resigning in disgrace.



Good riddance. pic.twitter.com/hazBFR4cTQ — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) May 17, 2023

As the Free Beacon notes,

Rollins's resignation is a setback for Soros, who has seen a string of electoral victories in recent years after funding the campaigns for progressive prosecutors around the country. Massachusetts Democratic senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren were Rollins's largest supporters during her Senate confirmation fight. In a Wednesday statement, the two said that "Rachael Rollins has for years dedicated herself to the people of Massachusetts and equal justice under the law."

Rollins was the abusive Soros prosecutor who attacked a journalist for actually pursuing story’s about her radical agenda, which was then being scrutinized as part of her ascent to the US Attorneys office. https://t.co/JKLexiaZE3 — Zach (@badzachtakes) May 17, 2023

What will Rollins do next? Will Magneto back her in her next endeavor? Stay tuned.