The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: Fetterman Speaks Incoherently After Media Said He’s ‘Ready To Work’

May 17, 2023   |   Tags:

When Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) returned to the Senate in April after a two-month hospitalization for severe depression, media pundits celebrated the senator as an inspirational figure and declared he's "ready to work." The post WATCH: Fetterman Speaks Incoherently After Media Said He's 'Ready To Work' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x