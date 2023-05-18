The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Justice Department Declined To Prosecute Disgraced Soros-Backed U.S. Attorney

May 18, 2023

The Biden Department of Justice declined to prosecute disgraced George Soros-backed U.S. attorney Rachael Rollins after its own inspector general recommended it do so, according to the watchdog’s report. The post Biden Justice Department Declined To Prosecute Disgraced Soros-Backed U.S. Attorney appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


