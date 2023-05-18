Comer 'Won’t Be Intimidated' By Liberal Group's Call For Investigation

Authored by Samantha Flom via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee is pushing back against Facts First USA’s call for an investigation into Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), describing the liberal advocacy group’s efforts as “theatrics” meant to intimidate.

Flanked by House Republicans, U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Nov. 17, 2022. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“Dark money organizations are attempting to intimidate congressional investigators who are shining a light on the Biden family’s shady business schemes,” a House Oversight Committee spokesperson told The Epoch Times on May 16 in an emailed statement.

Earlier that day, Facts First USA sent a letter to U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, contending that Comer may have violated the law in a May 14 Fox News interview, during which he said his committee had been unable to “track down” an informant linked to allegations that President Joe Biden was involved in a quid-pro-quo bribery scheme.

“Representative James Comer recently revealed that the ‘informant’ he is relying on for his unsubstantiated allegations against President Biden cannot be located,” Facts First USA co-chairs Maria Cardona and David Jolly wrote. “In truth, there is a strong possibility that the ‘informant’ that Representative Comer has been speaking about does not exist. This would explain why Representative Comer never produces the evidence he says demonstrates criminal conduct on the part of the Biden family.”

Under 18 U.S.C. § 1001, it is unlawful to knowingly make any “materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation” regarding a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the United States.

For the Legislative Branch, the law only applies to administrative matters and congressional investigations or reviews.

Citing that law, Cardona and Jolly called on Graves to investigate, contending: “If there is a whistleblower who concocted a story about an informant, doing so violated Section 1001. Alternatively, it is Representative Comer who violated the law by lying to the American people about the existence of an informant.”

However, the Oversight Committee noted that the whistleblower who had spoken with Congress about the bribery allegations against Biden was not the informant Comer had been referring to in his statements.

“Chairman Comer has been clear that the whistleblower who has provided detailed information regarding the FBI’s evidence of a criminal bribery scheme involving Joe Biden is alive and well,” the spokesperson said. “We won’t be intimidated by these groups’ theatrics and antics.”

