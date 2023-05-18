Durham Put the Nail in the Coffin. But Christopher Steele Says He Stands by His Dossier

May 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The liberal New York Times has called former British spy Christopher Steele’s report "discredited" and said it "has proved to be a flawed document." A British judge ordered Steele in 2020 to pay $23,000 in damages to a Russian bank that was falsely targeted in the dossier. And now Special Counsel John Durham has released a report laying out a litany of fabrications and inaccuracies in the widely-discredited document. The post Durham Put the Nail in the Coffin. But Christopher Steele Says He Stands by His Dossier appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



