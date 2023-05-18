FBI Concerned Jan. 6 Footage Would Expose Undercover Agents, Informants: Whistleblower

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

FBI Director Christopher Wray prepares to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 15, 2022. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

FBI officials were concerned that footage from inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, would show undercover agents and confidential informants, a whistleblower said in testimony revealed on May 18.

George Hill, a retired supervisory intelligence analyst who worked out of the FBI’s Boston field office, recounted that the bureau’s Washington field office (WFO) pressured officials in Boston to open investigations on 138 people who attended a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, even though there were no indications the people violated the law.

🚨BREAKING🚨



FBI whistleblower testifies under oath that FBI won’t allow 11,000+ hours of J6 footage to be released b/c it would expose undercover agents committing crimes inside Capitol



Not only was J6 a Fed setup, but now it’s confirmed that FBI is also covering its tracks pic.twitter.com/k6I8gLSqaO — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 18, 2023

Boston officials pushed back, saying they would need evidence, such as footage of individuals inside the Capitol, to open investigations of the individuals.

“Happy to do it. Show us where they were inside the Capitol, and we’ll look into it,” one official was quoted as saying.

“We can’t show you those videos unless you can tell us the exact time and place those individuals were inside the Capitol,” WFO officials responded, according to Hill.

Hill said Boston officials questioned why they couldn’t get access to the tranche of some 11,000 hours of footage from inside the Capitol.

“Because there may be—may be—UCs, undercover officers, or … confidential human sources, on those videos whose identity we need to protect,” Washington-based officials responded.

“FBI says it won’t release Jan 6 surveillance video because it would show too many undercover government agents and informants”



Uhh … this is insane!!



How many were there? I’m mean … just approximately. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2023

Hill recounted the discussions during testimony to the U.S. House’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. The clip from the testimony was played during a hearing on May 18 and detailed in a report the panel released based on whistleblower disclosures.

The FBI’s national headquarters and the WFO didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In an image from an undated video, FBI whistleblower George Hill, right, testifies to Congress. (NTD via The Epoch Times)

Wray Testimony

Marcus Allen, another FBI employee who has also become a whistleblower, has alleged that he was retaliated against because he shared an email with other FBI workers that questioned whether FBI Director Christopher Wray was truthful while testifying to Congress.

“You believe that Christopher Wray indicated that there were no confidential informants, no FBI assets that were present at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that were part of the violent riot, isn’t that right?” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a member of the subcommittee, asked Allen.

“Yes, sir,” Allen said.

They appeared to be referring to testimony given behind closed doors.

After playing the clip of Hill’s comments, Gaetz said, “You got retaliated against for the very thing, for saying the very thing that the Washington field office was telling Boston.”

Wray told one congressional panel in a public hearing in late 2022 that he wouldn’t say whether the bureau had confidential sources embedded among the Jan. 6 protesters.

Read more here...