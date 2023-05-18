Gunmaker Heckler & Koch Deletes Woke Tweet Rant After Backlash

When will companies take the time to vet their communications departments, especially after the expensive advertising snafu by Bud Light involving the promotion of identity politics? Consumers are growing increasingly fed up with companies championing all things 'woke' and are participating in boycotts in response.

The latest example is a woman managing German gun manufacturer Heckler & Koch (known for the MP5 submachine gun) who apparently went rogue on the company's official Twitter account, defending Miller Lite's woke feminist advert.

The PR blunder by H&K has all but been deleted, but Breitbart News found the now-deleted tweets that read:

"Wow- woke? Allow me to translate: objectifying women was never a good marketing strategy. In the firearms industry, that was a prominent strategy up until recently. Many industries have done that (including beer corps)." As an actual woman typing this, I'll use more words for you to comprehend: using bunnies to sell products is trash marketing. Supporting women by not doing that is good."

Breitbart reported it all started when Graham Allen tweeted the controversial Miller Light commercial, expressing the possibility of a 'Bud Light moment.'

Allen wrote:

"Did NOBODY learn from Bud Light's COSTLY mistake? Miller Lite just dropped this WOKE advertisement!!! When will these beer companies learn????"

Did NOBODY learn from Bud Light's COSTLY mistake?



Miller Lite just dropped this WOKE advertisement!!!



When will these beer companies learn???? pic.twitter.com/Zhbja6v77x — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 15, 2023

Then H&K's Twitter account responded to Graham Allen with this:

The Germans were very swift and deleted the tweets and released this statement, "H&K does not engage in identity politics. A policy was violated. Changes were made."

"Next up is an official apology, but it's a good start," TurningPoint USA contributor Lauren Chen tweeted at H&K.

Others thanked H&K for "dealing with that nonsense quickly and correctly. This is the way to go."

Thank you for dealing with that nonsense quickly and correctly. This is the way to go. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 17, 2023

Hmmm.