Months After Making Out at State of the Union, Dr. Jill and Kamala’s Husband Spotted Leaving SoulCycle Together

May 18, 2023   |   Tags:

First lady Dr. Jill Biden, Ed.D., shocked the world by making out with Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, during her own husband's State of the Union address in February. Earlier this week, the political power couple was spotted leaving a SoulCycle class in Georgetown. The post Months After Making Out at State of the Union, Dr. Jill and Kamala's Husband Spotted Leaving SoulCycle Together appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Tags:
