Pink-Haired Democrat Attempts to Smear FBI Whistleblower, Gaetz Epically Trolls Her Blunder

May 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is pretty savvy in regard to his use of social media. The 41-year-old is also adept at trolling — which is a good combination […] The post Pink-Haired Democrat Attempts to Smear FBI Whistleblower, Gaetz Epically Trolls Her Blunder appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...