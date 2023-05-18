The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

To Win Back Old Customer Base, Bud Light Adds Mullets To Cans

May 18, 2023   |   Tags: ,

ST LOUIS, MO — Anheuser-Busch, the company that makes Bud Light, has suffered weeks of stagnant sales following a simple marketing campaign celebrating breathtaking female woman Dylan Mulvaney, who is totally a woman. In response, Bud Light has worked tirelessly to revive its brand and appeal to loyal customers by adding mullets to every can.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x