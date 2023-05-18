Under Threat of Criminal Contempt, Blinken Will Share Portion of Classified Afghan Docs

May 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Under threat of criminal charges from Congress, Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on Wednesday to give lawmakers partial access to classified information about the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. The post Under Threat of Criminal Contempt, Blinken Will Share Portion of Classified Afghan Docs appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...