WATCH: ‘Weaponization’ Democrat Grills FBI Agent Over Anti-Pelosi Tweet in House Hearing. There’s Just One Problem.

A Democrat on the House's Weaponization of the Federal Government Subcommittee on Thursday falsely accused an FBI whistleblower of posting a tweet that claimed Nancy Pelosi staged the January 6 insurrection. The post WATCH: 'Weaponization' Democrat Grills FBI Agent Over Anti-Pelosi Tweet in House Hearing. There's Just One Problem. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


