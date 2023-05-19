Earned Knowledge, L6, P6

May 19, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

The Delphic Maxims Know thyself Nothing too much Give a pledge and trouble is at hand Follow God Obey the law Worship the gods Respect your parents Be overcome by justice Know what you have learned Perceive what you have heard Know Yourself Intend to get married Know your opportunity Think as a mortal If … Continue reading "Earned Knowledge, L6, P6"

The post Earned Knowledge, L6, P6 appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...