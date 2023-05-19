Going For Broke: Black Lives Matter Revenues Dropped 88 Percent in 2022

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation raised just $9.3 million in the fiscal year ending in June 2022—an 88 percent decrease from the year prior, according to records obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. It’s a staggering decline from Black Lives Matter’s heyday in the summer of 2020, when it masterfully parlayed the nationwide unrest that followed George Floyd’s killing into an $80 million financial bonanza. The post Going For Broke: Black Lives Matter Revenues Dropped 88 Percent in 2022 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



