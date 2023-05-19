It’s No Fluke: RFK Jr. Is Consistently Polling at 20 Percent Against Biden

May 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When a USA Today poll last month found Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination garnering 14 percent support, President Joe Biden's team scoffed at the challenge. The Biden campaign may not be scoffing now: Three separate polls all found the Kennedy family scion with about 20 percent support among Democrats. The post It's No Fluke: RFK Jr. Is Consistently Polling at 20 Percent Against Biden appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...