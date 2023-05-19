‘Let the Teachers Teach, and Shut Up’: New Hampshire Dem Lashes Out at Voter Over Parental Rights Bill
May 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
A Democratic lawmaker in New Hampshire lashed out at a voter who urged him to support a parental rights bill, telling the voter in a nasty email to "let the teachers teach, and shut up." The post 'Let the Teachers Teach, and Shut Up': New Hampshire Dem Lashes Out at Voter Over Parental Rights Bill appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments