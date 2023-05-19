Musk Tells AP to Show Evidence or Retract Hit Piece on Twitter and Voter Fraud

The 2020 election was stolen. That’s our story and we’re sticking to it. Most Americans who have not been gaslighted by corporate media know it as well. But the Associated Press continues to attack the notion and they’re claiming Twitter is enabling it.

Elon Musk disagrees.

Either back up your claims @AP with actual source data or retract your story — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2023

While Musk refuses to acknowledge that the election was outright stolen, he has highlighted the fact that there were peculiarities and unambiguous censorship of stories that could have turned the tide in favor of Trump whether there was voter fraud or not (there was, but that’s a discussion for another day).

