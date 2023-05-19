New Republican Contender Files to Run for President, Massive Ad Campaign Launching Next Week

May 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Friday to run for president in 2024. Scott has been weighing a presidential run for months, touring […] The post New Republican Contender Files to Run for President, Massive Ad Campaign Launching Next Week appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...