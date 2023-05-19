Retired Colonel Warns 81 Nations Meeting In Russia: “Larger Plan To Back Currency With Gold” (VIDEO)

Retired U.S. Colonel Douglas McGregor warned Donald Trump, Jr. recently that there’s a conference in June in St. Petersburg that we should all be paying attention to.

He said what’s happening there could have severe implications for all Americans.

Watch (partial transcript below):

“81 nations are headed to St. Petersburg in June for a major conference.. the purpose of which is to bring them into this larger plan to back currency with gold. It’s just the beginning.”

It sounds to me like the debt based system is on the verge of collapse but that’s just me. pic.twitter.com/gOSNgSmyQp — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) May 16, 2023

From the video:

“Eighty-one nations are headed to St. Petersburg in June for a major conference. The purpose of which is to bring them in to this larger plan to back currency with gold — and the gold in China, the gold in Russia, the gold in India is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. It’s just the beginning. The question is, what do we do? And these people in Washington have no answers. And that’s why prices rise. Services fall apart. The armed forces are in ruins. Our borders are open, and there is no rule of law. We are being destroyed by this regime in Washington.”

People are already warning of the implications for the US economy:

The question for a lot of Americans is: What will happen to our retirement savings if the rest of the world moves to the gold standard?

It’s especially difficult for Americans with retirement savings in IRAs.

(Note: The information provided by The Liberty Daily or any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice.)

