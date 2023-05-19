State Department Offers Counseling To Misgendered Employees Triggered By Email Pronoun Debacle

The State Department will offer counseling to any employee "who feels hurt or upset" by a system-wide email glitch that temporarily assigned random and often incorrect gender pronouns to staff. The State Department is offering free therapy to "any employee who feels hurt or upset as a result of this unfortunate mistake," according to an […] The post State Department Offers Counseling To Misgendered Employees Triggered By Email Pronoun Debacle appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



