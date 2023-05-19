The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ted Cruz Launches Probe of Bud Light Maker Over Transgender Partnership

May 19, 2023

Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) opened an investigation into whether Bud Light's partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney violated guidelines that prohibit alcohol companies from advertising to a younger audience. The post Ted Cruz Launches Probe of Bud Light Maker Over Transgender Partnership appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



