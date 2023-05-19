The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Tim Scott Officially Enters 2024 Presidential Race

May 19, 2023   |   Tags:

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—Republican U.S. senator Tim Scott has entered the 2024 presidential race, according to a filing with the U.S. election regulator on Friday, in what amounts to a long-shot bet that a message of unity and optimism can still appeal in a party where many voters are hungry for a bare-knuckled fight. The post Tim Scott Officially Enters 2024 Presidential Race appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


