WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 43)

May 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The best thing to happen to President Joe Biden this week was the return of Dianne Feinstein to the U.S. Senate. The 89-year-old senator's appalling physical and mental state make Biden look like a spry whippersnapper by comparison. The same could be said of John Fetterman, whose verbal skills make Biden look like the gifted speaker Barack Obama imagines himself to be. So at least Biden has that going for him.



