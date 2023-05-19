The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: When the FBI isn’t Framing Presidents…..

May 19, 2023   |   Tags: ,
…It’s holding a ‘Happiness Seminar’ for agents. After the release of the Durham report detailing, among other things, the FBI’s key role in the Russian Collusion hoax, the bureau has faced severe criticism, but it appears unfazed. Instead of engaging in some much-needed introspection — much less the thorough housecleaning that it so desperately requires …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x