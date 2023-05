Apostate “Pastors” Defend Murder Of Unborn: God Wants Us To Have “Freedom”

May 20, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

These are apostates for sure. They are not Christians in any sense of the word. In fact, they remain dead in their sins and are promoting what the LORD says is an abomination. A group of self-proclaimed “pastors” criticized representatives in the State of North Carolina for attempts to protect the unborn from being murdered …



Read More...