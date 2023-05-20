Corruption, democracy, and courts

Readers know that we here at The Price of Liberty have little truck with those who believe that democracy is the only acceptable form of government. Shucks, we don’t believe in human mandatory government. Similarly we have serious problems with government-appointed and -paid courts and judges and all the rest of the adjudication system.

We read that the head (chief judge?) of Ukraine’s supreme court has been arrested (and presumably suspended or removed) for “corruption.” One specification claims he took $2.7 million in bribes on a single case. Now, compared to the FedGov, this guy is a piker: look at the godfather now in DC. And too many past and present members of Congress. But still, it is more proof that democracy is always corrupted by bribery – either legal or illegal.

We have long used the example of “two wolves and a sheep” voting on lunch to show why we despise democracy. It is the dictatorship of the majority. And it extends to much that is wrong about mandatory government: monopolies are always bad. Particularly in a nation’s court system. Even in nations with jury systems, far too much power is given to judges and panels of judges. As far as we know, Ukraine has no juries, and certainly we know of no country that has juries for their supreme court.

Ukraine reminds us that in a democracy, virtually everything – and everyone – is for sale.

At the same time, a correspondent reminds us that a Fifth Circuit Court panel here in the States had decided 2-1 that administrative law “judges” and “courts” are unconstitutional, at least for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This was a full year ago. The Fifth covers Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

This is highly significant. In Jarkesy v. SEC, No. 20-61007, 2022 U.S. App. LEXIS 13460 (5th Cir. May 18, 2022), the decision reads in part:

We hold that:

(1) the SEC’s in-house adjudication of Petitioners’ case violated their

Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial; (2) Congress unconstitutionally

delegated legislative power to the SEC by failing to provide an intelligible

principle by which the SEC would exercise the delegated power, in violation

of Article I’s vesting of “all” legislative power in Congress; and (3) statutory

removal restrictions on SEC ALJs violate the Take Care Clause of Article II.

Because the agency proceedings below were unconstitutional, we GRANT

the petition for review, VACATE the decision of the SEC, and REMAND

for further proceedings consistent with this opinion. https://www.ca5.uscourts.gov/opinions/pub/20/20-61007-CV0.pdf

Now these are all pretty damning, so why haven’t we heard about it in a year? First, the circuit court remanded it – sent it back to the lower court. Second, the SEC (now joined by other federal agencies) has been trying for nearly a year to file an appeal to bring it in front of the SCOTUS. In fact, they were just given another extension, until 9 June 2023. They seem to be having a problem coming up with sound constitutional arguments!

The feds are running scared. If the Nine Nazgul uphold this 5th Circuit decision, it would presumably apply to all federal agencies’ pet administrative law judges (“ALJs”) and seriously weaken the agencies’ power to force and punish businesses, people, and even State and local governments.

I think that most lovers of liberty – and certainly us at TPOL – have long pointed out that ALJs and similar operations are not just unconstitutional but also just plain evil. They allow agencies – including cities and towns and other local governments – to be judge, jury, prosecutor, and “executioner” (as far as levying fines and seizing property). Some of us have suffered from these things, and known of many more people who have.

But many of the same problems (not just the three in this case) exist with the “real” court system. (We hesitate more and more calling it a justice system.) The salaries of judges are paid by the government – which is generally either the defendant, the prosecuting party, or a very interested party. That in and of itself seems (to an unbiased observer) to be a kind of corruption. Even without bribery and other illegal corruption, this is definitely a bad situation. Add in bribery? Who has the deepest pockets? Almost always government, directly or indirectly.

Juries can be at least a partial solution: it is harder to bribe or threaten 12 men and women than just one or three judges. But only if judges are constrained by enforced law as to what they can do.



