"Deep Level Of Corruption": Gen. Flynn Condemns FBI Following Durham Report

Retired US Army Gen. Michael Flynn says that the United States needs to address the corruption revealed in the Durham report released on Monday.

"What people need to really stay focused on is this deep, deep level of corruption in our federal government, particularly starting in the White House," Flynn told NTD News' "Capitol Report" host Steve Lance.

Durham's report detailed corruption at the highest levels of the FBI to use a Clinton Campaign-funded propaganda dossier they knew was a hoax, in order to take down - and then smear, Donald Trump and his campaign.

The report concluded that "neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion" between the Trump campaign and Russia. The report also notes that on Aug. 3, 2016, a White House meeting between former President Obama, then-VP Joe Biden, former AG Loretta Lynch, then-CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey - where Brennan briefed those in the room about Clinton's plan to undermine Trump by tying him to Russian election interference efforts.

In response to the Durham report, the FBI said that it had taken corrective action to address the issued raised.

Flynn says it's BS.

"They weren’t missteps, those were criminal acts by the highest levels of people in our FBI and other elements and other people inside of the Department of Justice," he told NTD News. "And today that problem is not fixed. Look at what we’re learning from the whistleblowers."

Flynn then pointed to the FBI's plan to infiltrate Catholic churches and other organizations in order to root out "radical-traditionalist Catholic" ideology, after a document was leaked from the FBI's Richmond Field Office describing the endeavor. The agency has since disavowed the record, saying that it "does not meet the exacting standards" of the bureau.

"This assault on Catholics, as an example—that’s just one example, the assault on Catholics and on the Latin Mass. I mean, that little thing alone that’s out of the Richmond office of the FBI, by the special agent in charge there," said Flynn. "These are not things that are minor things. These are big, big deals. That’s just one example, you know, in addition to the politicization and the weaponization of the FBI that’s being additionally brought out by these whistleblowers, and it’s still ongoing."

Flynn thinks both FBI Director Chris Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland are unfit to serve.

"And I think that impeachment proceedings need to start at the highest levels of our government, and I think it needs to start right behind the Roosevelt desk in the Oval Office," Flynn said, referring to Biden.

The retired three-star general also weighed in over an alleged accounting error of up to $3 billion in Ukraine aid.

"The Pentagon, always, always overestimates everything. I don’t care whether it’s food, ammunition, people, battlefield operations, battlefield casualties, they always, always overestimate," said Flynn. "In this case, because of the scrutiny that we have, by the American people right now on everything going on from this government, particularly everything going on over in the Ukraine, they needed to, they should have done a far better job before they actually put the data together."

While he sees this accounting issue as part of a larger trend, Flynn said this particular accounting error has caught people’s attention because of how much money U.S. taxpayers have already given to Ukraine. -NTD

"If it was $3 million, maybe even $30 million, nobody would—we wouldn’t be having this conversation, but $3 billion, you know, that kind of money, when you break it down to the American people—the American people are just, they’re livid about $170 billion going over to Ukraine, and God knows where it’s going, and it doesn’t look like things are going well in the war over there," said Flynn. "So a $3 billion oversight. So now it’s like, ‘Well, where is it?’ So is there going to be investigation? Well I’m sure there will be, and then we’ll never hear anything else about it, and come to find out—it’ll be one of those dollar amounts that somebody basically walked away with."