EV Truck Wars: GM Says $40,000 Silverado Will Have 450-Mile Range

With a 450-mile range on a single charge, the electric version of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado is set to have the best in range versus its competitors by a significant margin. As more and more automobile manufacturers introduce EV trucks, next year will be a battleground for automakers in the truck space.

"When you look at that range, particularly in respect to the work truck which is predominantly a fleet vehicle, we believe that gives us a competitive advantage in terms of those fleet customers," General Motors' newly named president of North America, Rory Harvey, said Thursday, according to Detroit Free Press.

Harvey said the first version of the EV Silverado will have an EPA-estimated range of 450 miles on a full charge. He said "other variants" of the truck will be offered in the future with "an option in terms of different configurations in terms of mileage."

Chevrolet's website said the MSRP of the new Silverado EV starts at $39,900. Further information on the site outlined that future truck variations will cost between $50,000 and $80,000.

Harvey noted GM engineers as having the "tenacity and working through all the different solutions" to break through the 400-mile range barrier. He added:

"We look at refinements, we look at aero, we look at the way the vehicle is calibrated, the way the vehicle is set up. There are so many factors that go into it. The team was able to refine it."

This means the new Silverado EV will surpass the Ford Lightning pickup (320 miles of range), Rivian R1T 341 miles), and GMC Hummer pickup (329 miles). However, Tesla claims its new Cybertruck, with deliveries slated for delivery later this year or early next, has a range of up to 500 miles.