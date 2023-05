Joe Biden and the ‘Impossible’ Task of Refilling America’s Oil Reserves

May 20, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden in December began working to replenish the 180 million barrels he sold last year from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Nearly six months later, he still has zero barrels to show for it. The post Joe Biden and the 'Impossible' Task of Refilling America's Oil Reserves appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...