Bombshell: Emails Show Jeffrey Epstein Appeared To Threaten Bill Gates

May 21, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

And yet, not one person, except Ghislaine Maxwell, has been brought to justice, and many believe it is possible Jeffrey Epstein’s “death” was actually staged. Still, emails reveal that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein appears to have threatened Bill Gates to expose the Microsoft co-founder’s adultery with Russian Bridge Player. Perhaps this is the reason Melinda …



Read More...