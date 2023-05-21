Demolishing The Warren Report

May 21, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

One of my entertainments, from time to time, has been the Kennedy assassination… John Kennedy’s, that is. I’m not particularly a fan of mysteries, but once in a while one of them intrigues me, and this is a good one. What I’m going to show you today are two images from a CBS News Special … Continue reading "Demolishing The Warren Report"

The post Demolishing The Warren Report appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...