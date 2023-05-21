Florida Man in Full

May 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

With former president Donald Trump and (likely) Gov. Ron DeSantis (R., Fla.) vying for the presidency, the Sunshine State is having a moment. Thankfully, Dave Barry’s new novel, Swamp Story, isn’t about draining the political swamp. Based in the Florida Everglades (which is technically not a swamp), the setting offers a warm respite for those in search of some much-needed levity. The post Florida Man in Full appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...