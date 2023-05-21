Race-Baiting Attorney Ben Crump Learns the Hard Way the Internet Is Forever After Deleting Defaming Tweet

Another hate crime took place last week, though not the one that was originally reported. A pregnant nurse was accused of trying to steal a Citi Bike from Black men. As it turned out, she was the one who was getting robbed the whole time. This revelation has sent wokesters in corporate media and on social media scrambling to reverse their unhinged and false attacks against the victim.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is one of them. He tried to delete a Tweet defaming the innocent woman, but thankfully there are screenshots before his attempt to hide the evidence.

It’s unknown whether Crump will be among the people Sarah Comrie is planning to sue for defamation.

“She’s been called a racist,” her attorney, Justin Marino, told Fox News on Friday. “She’s been called a thief. There are reasons defamation laws exist, and we plan to pursue that.”

Crump deleted his tweet hours after the Fox News segment. Marino said Comrie had to go “in hiding” after the video went viral. The men in the video with Comrie said they had paid to use the bike, despite her lawyer saying that receipts show she purchased it.

