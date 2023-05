Race, Rights, and the Rules of Adoption

May 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

"The prevailing idea of adoption is tidy and neat," Angela Tucker writes in her new book You Should Be Grateful. "It’s a simple recipe. A family with extra love and resources meets a child in need of both. What’s not to love about this?" The post Race, Rights, and the Rules of Adoption appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...