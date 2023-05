Admitted Wife Beater Tom Carper to Step Down From Senate

May 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Delaware's longtime Democratic senator Tom Carper, who once hit his now-deceased ex-wife in the face hard enough to give her a black eye, announced on Monday that he will retire from politics next year. The post Admitted Wife Beater Tom Carper to Step Down From Senate appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



