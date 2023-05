Brickbat: So That’s Where It Was

May 22, 2023 | Tags: guns, REASON, Texas

In Texas, the Lubbock Independent School District has placed a police officer on administrative leave after a firearm was found in a faculty restroom. The officer reportedly left the gun in the restroom. The school system did not release the officer's name or say who found the gun.

The post Brickbat: So That's Where It Was appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...