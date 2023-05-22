Joe Manchin Says He’s a Climate Moderate. He Just Voted To Confirm Radical Energy Nominee Who Wants To Kill the Coal Industry.

May 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.V.) has ramped up criticisms of his party's radical climate proposals as he prepares for a tough reelection battle in 2024. But the West Virginia Democrat voted to advance a Biden nominee who wants to eradicate the coal industry, mandate that corporations become "carbon neutral" by 2025, and has urged activists to "name and shame" energy companies.



