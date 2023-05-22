Lawmakers Want Answers On NIH Trans Kids Study That Led To Two Suicides

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate have demanded answers from the National Institutes of Health over a two year study involving prescribing gender changing hormones to hundreds of children, as it emerged that two of the ‘youths’ ended up killing themselves.

As Fox News reports, the study titled “Psychosocial Functioning in Transgender Youth after 2 Years of Hormones,” examined 315 individuals “between the ages of 12 and 20 who identify as transgender and were given cross-sex hormones.”

The study, involving 240 children, was funded by NIH which admits that “two young people tragically died by suicide.”

Despite the deaths, the NIH carried on the study to its conclusion.

Over a dozen lawmakers, including Lauren Boebert, Marco Rubio and Rand Paul have penned a letter to the NIH director Dr. Lawrence Tabak.

The letter notes that “During this study, two young people died by suicide and eleven reported suicidal ideation,” adding that “Rather than shutting the study down after such serious adverse events, the researchers published their paper, concluding that the study was a success because cross-sex hormones had altered subjects’ physical appearance and improved psychosocial functioning.”

Researchers assert that “During the study period, appearance congruence, positive affect, and life satisfaction increased, and depression and anxiety symptoms decreased.”

They also claim that despite 11 kids expressing a desire to kill themselves and two actually committing suicide, “Increases in appearance congruence were associated with concurrent increases in positive affect and life satisfaction and decreases in depression and anxiety symptoms.”

North Carolina Senator Ted Budd, another co-signer of the GOP letter described the study as “absolutely tragic,” charging that those involved are “in search of an agenda and justifying an agenda, they’re not really about children’s safety as we’ve seen from the suicides.”

The Republicans further note in their letter that “the four clinics and some of the researchers who conducted this experiment are outspoken advocates for conducting gender transition interventions on children.”

“Were the individuals who tragically died by suicide while participating in this study minors?” the lawmakers ask, adding “Were participants and their parents given the opportunity to reconsider their consent and withdraw from this research in light of the suicides?”

