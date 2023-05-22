The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Psst! Hey Kid, Wanna Change Your Gender?’ Says Target Dog Emerging From Clothes Rack

May 22, 2023   |   Tags: ,

U.S. — Authorities are warning parents to keep their children away from Target stores following reports that children are being stalked and ambushed by a white cartoon dog offering promises of strange new genders. Reports claim the kids are returned to their parents with a whole new gender identity and wardrobe, which the parents are forced to pay for before leaving the store.


