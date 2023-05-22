Treasonous Senator: We Must Go Into Debt to China to Prove China is Wrong About Us
May 22, 2023 | Tags: Politics, SONS OF LIBERTYNot only do Democrat senators and representatives support the curse of debt, but their Republican counterparts support debt and support the unlawful money printed by the Federal Reserve in clear violation of the US Constitution’s provisions of ONLY gold and silver being coined to the payment of debts. Now, US Senator from Delaware Chris Coons …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments