Deep State Psyop? Dude Puts Nazi Flag in U-Haul, Then Rams Barrier Outside of White House

May 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

It seems the Deep State is running out of ideas after years of failing to get their coveted white-supremacist-domestic-terrorist predictions to come true across the country. They appear to have opted for a headline-grabbing incident with visuals and, of course, a video.

Corporate media is already having their fun with this fake news. According to NBC News:

The driver of a truck that crashed into security barriers near the White House on Monday night was arrested on multiple charges, including threatening to kill or harm a president, vice president or family member, officials said. A Nazi flag was seized by authorities at the scene of the incident, which left no one injured. A law enforcement official told NBC News that the suspect made threatening statements about the White House at the scene but was quickly detained. The truck was found to contain no weapons or explosives, the official said, without providing further details about the incident. Asked for their reaction, the official said: “I don’t think there’s any place for a Nazi flag or the statements that he made.”

If a radical Islamic terrorist screams “Allahu Akbar” before an attack, corporate media would declare the motives unclear. If a transvestite with a manifesto commits mass murder at a Christian school, corporate media will fight to keep the manifesto suppressed. But if a dude rams a barricade with a Nazi flag in his truck, corporate media will be declaring that white supremacy is the greatest threat to America ever.

We’re living in the Deep State’s clown world.

