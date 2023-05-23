The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

E. Jean Carroll Sues Trump Again Over CNN Town Hall

May 23, 2023

NEW YORK (Reuters)—Writer E. Jean Carroll sought on Monday to amend the first of her two defamation lawsuits against Donald Trump to demand at least $10 million in additional damages, citing comments he made on CNN after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing her. The post E. Jean Carroll Sues Trump Again Over CNN Town Hall appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


