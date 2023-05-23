Ron DeSantis to Announce Presidential Run on Twitter Spaces in Interview With Elon Musk

The worst-kept secret in American politics is finally going to be “revealed” Wednesday when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is interviewed by Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces. The event is scheduled for 6pm Eastern and will be moderated by billionaire David Sacks.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin reported it on Twitter:

BREAKING: @FoxNews confirms Florida Governor @RonDeSantis will announce his 2024 Presidential run tomorrow night, 6pm ET in a Twitter Spaces interview with @elonmusk. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2023

Musk had previously expressed support for DeSantis. Last November he said he wanted someone “centrist.”

“My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far,” Musk said on Twitter.

“Yes,” he replied in a tweet when asked if he would support DeSantis in 2024.

“As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump,” the Twitter owner said.

DeSantis currently trails President Donald Trump by a large margin in most Republican primary polls. We’ll see how his official campaign launch will affect his numbers.

