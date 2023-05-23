The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘The Eight-Year Alliance’: Over 100 Ex-Trump Officials to Endorse Potential Rival for 2024 Run

May 23, 2023   |   Tags:

A group of former officials who served in the Trump administration are planning to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. The […] The post 'The Eight-Year Alliance': Over 100 Ex-Trump Officials to Endorse Potential Rival for 2024 Run appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x